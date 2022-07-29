PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.