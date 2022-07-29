Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Perma-Pipe International

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

