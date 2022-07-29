PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Up 138.7% in July

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.57. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,012. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.15% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,791,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,580,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,300 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

