Picton Property Income Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Picton Property Income Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 92.54 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.90 million and a P/E ratio of 342.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.81. Picton Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 83.10 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.29).
Picton Property Income Company Profile
