Picton Property Income Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Picton Property Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 92.54 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.90 million and a P/E ratio of 342.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.81. Picton Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 83.10 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.29).

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.