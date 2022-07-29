Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Raised by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $78,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $79.60. 457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

