Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Playtech Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $6.40 on Monday. Playtech has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.
Playtech Company Profile
