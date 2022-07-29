Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Playtech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $6.40 on Monday. Playtech has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

Playtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

