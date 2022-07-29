Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,878 shares of company stock worth $802,058. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.