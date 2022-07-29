Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 18,337.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,878 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Prologis were worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $132.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,746. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

