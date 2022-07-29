Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 86,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

