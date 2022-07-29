PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.64.

NYSE PVH opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. PVH has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

