Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after purchasing an additional 414,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

