Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Boosted by William Blair

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Watsco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watsco Trading Up 3.5 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.40.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.89. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Watsco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

