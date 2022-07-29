Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. TheStreet lowered shares of Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $103.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $201.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 76.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

