Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,216 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

