Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $168.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

