Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 3.9% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $272.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

