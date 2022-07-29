Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Qualstar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBAK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

