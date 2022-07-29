Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Qualstar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBAK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.25.
About Qualstar
