Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 147.4% in July

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Randstad Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RANJY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.28. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. Randstad has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

