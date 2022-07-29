Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

