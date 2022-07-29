Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 1,055.3% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RNLSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

RNLSY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 24,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,100. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

