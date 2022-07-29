Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.81

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 5529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $758.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.80.
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
