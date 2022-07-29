Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.81

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 5529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Up 13.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $758.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Resources Connection Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Resources Connection by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Resources Connection by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 850.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.