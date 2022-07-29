Reviewing ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Portillo’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 0.96 $31.35 million $1.03 7.94 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.51 $5.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ONE Group Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portillo’s.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ONE Group Hospitality and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 4 0 3.00 Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60

ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 104.77%. Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 92.76%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Portillo’s.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality 11.62% 45.40% 10.36% Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24%

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Portillo’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, managed, or licensed 60 venues, including 23 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as 13 F&B venues in seven hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

