Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $23.07 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IAA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IAA. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. IAA’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

