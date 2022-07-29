Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.44% of CSW Industrials worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,417,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CSWI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.17.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

