Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $9.91 Million Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.69% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,001. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.28. 31,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $339.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.05.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

