Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 995 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.58 and a twelve month high of $405.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.54.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.