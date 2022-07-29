RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.28

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.28 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 26729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

RingCentral Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

