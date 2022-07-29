Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Lowered to $120.00 at CL King

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CL King from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

RHI opened at $78.13 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

