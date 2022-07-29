Robert W. Baird Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $77.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

FTV stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

