Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ROK opened at $247.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

