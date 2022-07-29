Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.11.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

