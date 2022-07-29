Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

