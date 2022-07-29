Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

