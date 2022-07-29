Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $492.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.48 and a 200-day moving average of $530.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

