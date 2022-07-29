Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

