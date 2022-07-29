Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 2,153 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $309.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.87 and a 200 day moving average of $325.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

