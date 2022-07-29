Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 607 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,393,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 90,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 166,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BMY opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.