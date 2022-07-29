Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

