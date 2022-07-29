Rosenblatt Securities Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $205.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.80.

GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

