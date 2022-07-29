Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €161.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €168.65 ($172.09) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($173.01). The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €158.51 and a 200 day moving average of €158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

