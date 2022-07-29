Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$46.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NPIFF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPIFF stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

About Northland Power

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

