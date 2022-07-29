Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $99.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THC. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after acquiring an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after acquiring an additional 517,737 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

