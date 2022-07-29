Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,607 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $106,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

