Safe Bulkers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $471.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 89.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

