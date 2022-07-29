Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Shares Acquired by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Saratoga Investment worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 104.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

