Needham & Company LLC Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $162.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.84% from the company’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,905. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

