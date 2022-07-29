Savant Capital LLC Sells 320 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,492,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $403.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.00. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

