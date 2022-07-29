Saybrook Capital NC Sells 245 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.43.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $352.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.81 and its 200 day moving average is $348.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

