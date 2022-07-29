Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $49.00 at Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.15.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,258,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 419,391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 307,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

