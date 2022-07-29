Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $49.00 at Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.15.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,258,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 419,391 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 307,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

